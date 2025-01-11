Open Menu

Nosherwani Orders Strict Action Against Sanjdi Coal Mine's Responsible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Minister for Mines and Minerals, and Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident in the Sanjdi coal mine and has ordered strict legal action against those responsible.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that ensuring preventive measures and the safety of miners is the government's top priority and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has sought a report from senior officials and emphasized that a thorough investigation will be carried out regarding the lack of safety measures in mines.

He added that anyone found negligent in this incident will be brought to justice.

The Chief Mines Inspector has informed that a letter has been sent to the district administration to register a case against the mine owner and the coal mines company.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured that the government would make every possible effort to compensate for their loss.

He also promised that an effective strategy would be adopted to prevent such incidents in the future. He strongly directed mine owners to ensure safety measures in mines and legal action will be taken in case of failure.

