Nosherwani Orders Strict Action Against Sanjdi Coal Mine's Responsible
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Minister for Mines and Minerals, and Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident in the Sanjdi coal mine and has ordered strict legal action against those responsible.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that ensuring preventive measures and the safety of miners is the government's top priority and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.
Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has sought a report from senior officials and emphasized that a thorough investigation will be carried out regarding the lack of safety measures in mines.
He added that anyone found negligent in this incident will be brought to justice.
The Chief Mines Inspector has informed that a letter has been sent to the district administration to register a case against the mine owner and the coal mines company.
Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured that the government would make every possible effort to compensate for their loss.
He also promised that an effective strategy would be adopted to prevent such incidents in the future. He strongly directed mine owners to ensure safety measures in mines and legal action will be taken in case of failure.
Recent Stories
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nosherwani orders strict action against Sanjdi coal mine's responsible2 minutes ago
-
PA speaker urges political forces, civil society media to engage in dialogue2 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary initiatives launched in healthcare sector under Punjab CM vision12 minutes ago
-
Two vehicle-lifters arrested12 minutes ago
-
Saif Bhatti elected DBA Faisalabad president22 minutes ago
-
Channar, Ishaque elected as president, general secretary Bahawalpur bar32 minutes ago
-
Drugs supply attempt foiled32 minutes ago
-
Funds released for treatment of cops children32 minutes ago
-
Minister promises safe treatment, clean environment in hospitals32 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address public issues in Gwadar32 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis35 minutes ago
-
Dr Mukhtar for making joint efforts against HCV42 minutes ago