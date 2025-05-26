Open Menu

Nosherwani Reviews Preparations Of Balochistan Budget 2025-26

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Balochistan Minister for Finance Shoaib Nosherwani on Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Finance Shoaib Nosherwani on Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The session was chaired by Balochistan's Finance Minister, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, and attended by Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Special Secretary Finance Jahangir Kakar, and other senior officials from the finance department.

The meeting conducted a detailed review of various aspects related to budget formulation, effective resource utilization, revenue generation, and enforcement of financial discipline.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Nosherwani emphasized the need for austerity measures, transparency, and sound financial governance in light of current economic challenges.

He directed the finance department to ensure that available resources are utilized and in line with clearly defined priorities in the upcoming budget.

Taking into account the current financial situation of the province, it was decided that future policies would be made more effective and transparent. The aim is to promote financial self-reliance and a culture of fiscal prudence among the public.

A key decision taken during the meeting was the elimination of funds for non-essential expenditures. It was also agreed that budget allocations would be restructured based on priority, with a stronger focus on projects that serve the public interest.

The meeting also discussed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to gradually reduce the province’s expenditures in a phased manner.

