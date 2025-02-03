Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Minister for Mines and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani on Monday directed the officers concerned of the Mines Department to develop an SNE (Standard Operating Procedures) document that would focus on providing first aid, medical care to mines workers and the necessary equipment to extract toxic gases from mines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Mines and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani on Monday directed the officers concerned of the Mines Department to develop an SNE (Standard Operating Procedures) document that would focus on providing first aid, medical care to mines workers and the necessary equipment to extract toxic gases from mines.

He also emphasized the inclusion of posts, vehicles, and machinery in the SNE to ensure quick implementation of precautionarymeasures in the mines.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Provincial Minister for Finance, Mines and Minerals, Mir Shoaib Nosherowani, to discuss the safety of coal mine workers and effective measures for handling emergency situations.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Minerals Syedal Loni, Director General of Minerals Abdullah Baloch, Special Secretary of the Department of Minerals Ghulam Mustafa, Additional Secretary Mines Dr. Jamil, Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Ghani Baloch, and other officials.

In his address, Provincial Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherowani emphasized the significant role of the mining sector, plays in the province's economy.

He highlighted that a large number of people in the province rely and their livelihoods on the mining sector.

He said that the safety of miners and workers should always be a top priority, as human life is more valuable than anything else.

The Minister assured that efforts would be made to provide all necessary facilities for the protection of miners and to manage emergency situations.

Furthermore, Minister Nosherowani stressed the need for strict action against any mining employees or officials over not taking precautionary measures.

He also warned coal mine owners who fail to take safety precautions, stating that legal action would be taken against them.

In addition, if necessary, medical professionals should be hired on a contract basis to support the mining operations and workers.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to enhance safety protocols and ensuring that the mining sector operates with the highest standards of workers' protection.