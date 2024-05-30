Noshirwani Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Washuk Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
Provincial Minister for Finance, Mines and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent coach accident in Washuk area of Kharan district, Balochistan
He conveyed condolence to the families of those who died in the accident and prayed patience for them.
He said that effective measures should be taken to avoid such traffic accidents in future.
The provincial minister also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and and for early recovery of the injured persons in the incident.
