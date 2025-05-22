Not a single inch of railway land to remain under illegal occupation: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Thursday assured the National Assembly that in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, not a single inch of Pakistan Railways land will remain under illegal occupation.

Responding to a Point of Order raised by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the minister said that concrete steps are being taken to reclaim encroached railway land across the country.

He said that the government is actively pursuing the revival of historic railway routes, particularly the Rawalpindi-Chakwal line, which was highlighted by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Hanif Abbasi said that several passenger trains have already been restored on different routes, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing public transport and promoting tourism through railway development.

