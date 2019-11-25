Not a single state-of-the-art hospital constructed in his tenures where Nawaz could get treatment: Chan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not constructed a single state-of-the-art hospital during his regimes where he could get best medical treatment.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had implemented the court's decision regarding removing the name of Nawaz Sharif from exit control list (ECL) on medical grounds, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said the incumbent government was misguided about Nawaz Sharif's health and it had not done politics on it like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The health condition of Asif Ali Zardari was so critical than Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.

He said the people had strongly criticized the luxurious life style and protocol extended to the former prime minister while proceeding to abroad in an air ambulance.

Nadeem Afzal Chan categorically said there was no rift between the government and judiciary as all national institutions were working in their domains.

Replying to a question, he said,"We have never opposed the opposition's public interest bill presented in the Parliament."