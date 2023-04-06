Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Not 'afraid' Of Holding Elections: Federal Minister For Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Not 'afraid' of holding elections: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday dismissed the perception being spread that the government was not looking serious to hold elections, which he said was baseless

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday dismissed the perception being spread that the government was not looking serious to hold elections, which he said was baseless.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister vehemently denied the possibility of declaring an emergency in the country and asserted that no such conditions exist that would justify the imposition of an emergency in the country.

Khurram Dastgir added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had only one constitutional demand for a free and fair election for the national assembly and all the provincial assemblies to be organized simultaneously.

He further said that national elections were to be held without any form of unconstitutional meddling and in accordance with the new census result leading to delimitation.

He continued, "Our request is constitutional, and we should be granted the right to a fair trial." When asked about the recent Supreme Court's ruling, he responded that in his opinion, the prevailing problems in the country like terrorism and economic crunch were not taken into consideration while announcing the judgment.

When asked about the way forward from the current deadlock situation, he responded that political leaders should realign their views, but at the same time, other stakeholders should act in accordance with their constitutional obligations and must act in the best interests of the nation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Supreme Court Same All From Government Best

Recent Stories

White House Says Experience in Afghanistan Helped ..

White House Says Experience in Afghanistan Helped US Prepare for Ukraine

58 seconds ago
 Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar s ..

Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar since start of season

5 minutes ago
 US, Turkish Defense Chiefs Discuss Grain Deal Exte ..

US, Turkish Defense Chiefs Discuss Grain Deal Extension Over Phone - Ankara

5 minutes ago
 Microsoft to Pay Almost $3Mln For Civil Liability ..

Microsoft to Pay Almost $3Mln For Civil Liability Over Sanctions Violations - US ..

4 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down impositio ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down imposition of income tax on immovable p ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab League extraordinary meet ..

UAE participates in Arab League extraordinary meeting to discuss Israeli police ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.