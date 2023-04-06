Not 'afraid' of holding elections: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday dismissed the perception being spread that the government was not looking serious to hold elections, which he said was baseless

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday dismissed the perception being spread that the government was not looking serious to hold elections, which he said was baseless.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister vehemently denied the possibility of declaring an emergency in the country and asserted that no such conditions exist that would justify the imposition of an emergency in the country.

Khurram Dastgir added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had only one constitutional demand for a free and fair election for the national assembly and all the provincial assemblies to be organized simultaneously.

He further said that national elections were to be held without any form of unconstitutional meddling and in accordance with the new census result leading to delimitation.

He continued, "Our request is constitutional, and we should be granted the right to a fair trial." When asked about the recent Supreme Court's ruling, he responded that in his opinion, the prevailing problems in the country like terrorism and economic crunch were not taken into consideration while announcing the judgment.

When asked about the way forward from the current deadlock situation, he responded that political leaders should realign their views, but at the same time, other stakeholders should act in accordance with their constitutional obligations and must act in the best interests of the nation.