"Not Govt. But People Can Defeat Coronavirus", Says Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said the government could not control coronavirus outbreak alone but the support of 220 million Pakistani people was vital in eradicating the deadly disease.

Talking to PTI Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain during a meeting at Governor House here, he said people must protect themselves from coronavirus by adopting precautionary and safety measures, adding that the government had repeatedly appealed to the people to stay home and save themselves from this pandemic.

"Pakistan cannot afford any laxity in dealing with the virus, therefore every Pakistani should follow government's anti-corona advisories strictly", he stressed, adding that the Chinese defeated coronavirus strictly adhering to the advisories of their government.

About Chinese experience, he said the number of cases across the globe spiked while China controlled the challenge because the Chinese public listened to their government. He appealed to the masses to stay inside their home otherwise they would be vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Urging the opposition's support, the Governor Punjab said it was no time for politics on coronavirus as the disease had gone out of control across the globe, adding that the opposition parties should stand by the government in its war on coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Sarwar invited financial support in the form of ration to the needy from the philanthropists while he thanked China for its active support to Pakistan in the war against coronavirus.

The Governor Punjab said provision of free ration to every poor family was top most priority of the government for which Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a roadmap, adding that the government would ensure free ration supply to the poor families at all costs.

"I am happy that China has stood by Pakistan in this hour of need and it is the best example of Pak-China friendship," he remarked.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said getting rid of coronavirus was impossible if people did not stay at home.