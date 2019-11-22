'Not here to save my seat but to bring real change' says PM

(@fidahassanain)

MIANWALI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday he was not there to save his own seat rather he was there to bring real change.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a hospital in Mianwali—his political constituency. PM Khan said he remembered the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif when he was climbing the stairs of air-ambulance at Lahore airport.

Quoting the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said that he read in the reports that he was seriously ill and had multiple diseases including heart problems, kidney problems, high sugar. He said that the medical reports suggested that if Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to travel abroad for treatment then he would be gone forever.

“I just say that the matter needs to be investigated because there was no clarity in it,” PM Khan while surprising that if Nawaz Sharif’s recovery owes to the luxurious plane he travelled in or to the London climate. “I saw him climbing the stairs of the airplane and I once again looked at the medical reports,” sad Imran Khan, adding that “The reports showed that he was in serious condition as his kidneys were not well and he was patient of diabetes,”.

He said: “I just said to myself that “God is great”.

The PM further said that maybe the PML-N chief had recovered by just looking at the plane because it was such a magnificent plane. He said a common man could not travel in such an aircraft. He also came down hard upon former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz's son, Hasan Nawaz.

“Hasan Nawaz is living at a house of Rs 8 billion in London and I just ask that where did that money come from,” said the PM Khan. He also said Dar today is a billionaire while his father owned a bicycle shop

He also mentioned that his produced 60 documents before a court when he was asked to provide the details.

Talking about the maternity hospital in Mianwali, the PM said that there was no doctor or hospital in the area when he entered into politics around 23 years ago. The health issue was a big issue in the area, he said and added that therefore the hospital was being established here so that the people could get treatment from here. Soon, ,the problem of water and education would also be solved in the area, he added.

The PM also appreciated his economic team for better ranking of Pakistan’s economy. He said the inflation was there but it was result of the previous governments’ poor performance.