UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Not More Than 15 Pc Pakistani Women Hold An Active Bank Account: State Bank Of Pakistan Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:16 AM

Not more than 15 pc Pakistani women hold an active bank account: State Bank of Pakistan Governor

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir here on Thursday seeking concerted efforts for economic empowerment of women in the country particularly emphasized need to encourage them hold active bank accounts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir here on Thursday seeking concerted efforts for economic empowerment of women in the country particularly emphasized need to encourage them hold active bank accounts.

Addressing the "CEO Summit Asia 2020" organized by CEO Club Pakistan and Management House, he mentioned that only 15 per cent of the adult female population of the country possess active bank accounts.

"This is a major challenge before the State Bank as this is even lower than the South Asian average which is 65 per cent," he said.

The event was also addressed by Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Andleeb Abbas, Founder of CEO Club Pakistan, Ijaz Nisar, Chairman of Karachi Port Trust, Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Sulaiman S Mehdi, President of Sindh Bank, Imran Samad, Chairman & CEO of Arif Habib Corporation, Arif Habib, Dr Omar Chughtai, Raza Pirbahi, Sulana Siddiqui, Dr Amjad Waheed, former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Dr Imran Y Muhammad, Chairman of PM's TasK Force on Housing, Zaigham Rizvi, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Umair Azam, Farid Alam, and others.

The SBP Governor said a major question is why there was such phenomenal difference between percentage of Pakistani adult female population having active bank accounts and the South Asian average of the same.

Dr. Baqir Raza was of the opinion that there should not have been the massive difference in ratio of female adult population of the country having active bank accounts and their South Asian counterparts with quite similar cultural norms.

"One of the strategies being used by SBP to address this is promotion of entrepreneurship among female population of the country," he said mentioning that attention was also being paid to promote money transaction through electronic and digital means.

Mentioning that a platform is in process of being launched to promote micro payment gateway, he said this would put Pakistan prominently on the map of the countries having advanced systems of electronic and digital means of money transactions to do business.

In particular context of women empowerment in the realms of economy concerted efforts were said to be made for growth of the small and medium enterprises in the country.

"State Bank of Pakistan would ensure that SMEs may get financing from banks in the country," said Dr. Raza Baqir.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same Pakistan Stock Exchange Money May Women 2020 Sindh Bank Event From Asia Karachi Port Housing

Recent Stories

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

41 seconds ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

42 seconds ago

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming cere ..

44 seconds ago

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.