Not more than 15 pc Pakistani women hold an active bank account: State Bank of Pakistan Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir here on Thursday seeking concerted efforts for economic empowerment of women in the country particularly emphasized need to encourage them hold active bank accounts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir here on Thursday seeking concerted efforts for economic empowerment of women in the country particularly emphasized need to encourage them hold active bank accounts.

Addressing the "CEO Summit Asia 2020" organized by CEO Club Pakistan and Management House, he mentioned that only 15 per cent of the adult female population of the country possess active bank accounts.

"This is a major challenge before the State Bank as this is even lower than the South Asian average which is 65 per cent," he said.

The event was also addressed by Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Andleeb Abbas, Founder of CEO Club Pakistan, Ijaz Nisar, Chairman of Karachi Port Trust, Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Sulaiman S Mehdi, President of Sindh Bank, Imran Samad, Chairman & CEO of Arif Habib Corporation, Arif Habib, Dr Omar Chughtai, Raza Pirbahi, Sulana Siddiqui, Dr Amjad Waheed, former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Dr Imran Y Muhammad, Chairman of PM's TasK Force on Housing, Zaigham Rizvi, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Umair Azam, Farid Alam, and others.

The SBP Governor said a major question is why there was such phenomenal difference between percentage of Pakistani adult female population having active bank accounts and the South Asian average of the same.

Dr. Baqir Raza was of the opinion that there should not have been the massive difference in ratio of female adult population of the country having active bank accounts and their South Asian counterparts with quite similar cultural norms.

"One of the strategies being used by SBP to address this is promotion of entrepreneurship among female population of the country," he said mentioning that attention was also being paid to promote money transaction through electronic and digital means.

Mentioning that a platform is in process of being launched to promote micro payment gateway, he said this would put Pakistan prominently on the map of the countries having advanced systems of electronic and digital means of money transactions to do business.

In particular context of women empowerment in the realms of economy concerted efforts were said to be made for growth of the small and medium enterprises in the country.

"State Bank of Pakistan would ensure that SMEs may get financing from banks in the country," said Dr. Raza Baqir.