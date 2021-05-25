UrduPoint.com
'Not Part Of Any Political Game In Punjab Assembly': Nisar

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

'Not part of any political game in Punjab Assembly': Nisar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :MPA elect Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday said he was not part of any political game in the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media men outside the Punjab Assembly, he claimed that he had informed the Punjab Assembly Secretariat and the Election Commission about his taking of oath.The Panel of Chairmen was empowered to administer oath to a new member in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker as per assembly rules, and might approach the courts in that regard, he added.

Chaudhry Nisar was elected Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from PP-10 (Rawalpindi) as an independent candidate in the 2018 general election but he did not take oath for the last years due to personal reasons. He decided to take oath as the government contemplated to introduce disqualification clause for members not taking oath within the stipulated time.

He met Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who informed him that two petitions each were pending against him in the Lahore High Court and Rawalpindi High Court and the Assembly Secretariat needed to confirm whether there was any court stay in the matter.

On the question of taking oath after lapse of three years, Nisar said in case of his disqualification he would have to field some other candidate and not leave the field open.

To a question, he said unity and the reconciliation approach were needed to ensure betterment of the country.

It may be added that Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, in a video message, said different petitions were filed against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for his failure to take oath of his office despite a lapse of three years. It was not about the assembly rules regarding powers of the Panel of Chairmen to administer oath to a new member in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, he added.

