UrduPoint.com

'Not Resigning As Governor Punjab', Says Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

'Not resigning as governor Punjab', says Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that he is not resigning from office to take part in elections as the law of the land allowed him continue till announcement of next general election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that he is not resigning from office to take part in elections as the law of the land allowed him continue till announcement of next general election.

Speaking at a plantation drive by Dawat-e-Islami at the Governor's House on Monday, he said the governor does not have to resign two years prior to the general election as per the court verdict, adding that Lahore and Peshawar high courts verdicts say that Governor's post is not a part of Services of Pakistan so it is not necessary for any Governor to resign from his post two years prior the elections.

Member Dawat-e-Islami Majlis-e-Shoora Haji Yaffar, Mohammad Usman Attari, Nadeem Attari, Iqbal Attari and liaqat Attari were present during plantation of 1000 saplings at the Governor's House.

"I am fulfilling my responsibilities as the Governor and I will take future decision as per the party's discipline when general elections are announced," he said.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the opposition to support the government in transparent elections so that the losing party also accepts the election results.

He said the religious parties have the right to participate in the general elections, adding that the public can elect whoever they want through democratic process but there shall be no compromise on democracy.

On Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has no role in forming or ousting Afghan government, adding that every decision is being taken by Afghan government and Talibans. He said, "Pakistan has always been playing role in Afghan Peace Process and we hope that Talibans will play their role in promoting peace and stability in the region." On Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said that the government is inviting opposition to ensure transparency in elections but opposition's attitude is not democratic. He said the Opposition should negotiate with the government on elections reforms.

"Be it Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman or any other religious party leader, they can only be elected through public's votes," Sarwar responded.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar appreciated Dawate-Islami leadership for planting 1000 saplings at the Governor's House and appreciated them on planting almost 26 lac saplings across Pakistan.

He urged Pakistanis to participate in the plantation drive to realize the dream of clean and green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Peshawar Governor Punjab Democracy Post From Government Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Spanish court suspends repatriation of minors to M ..

Spanish court suspends repatriation of minors to Morocco

5 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Needs Support From International Commu ..

Afghanistan Needs Support From International Community Now More Than Ever - ICRC

5 minutes ago
 Japan Closes Embassy in Afghanistan, Evacuates Dip ..

Japan Closes Embassy in Afghanistan, Evacuates Diplomats - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan always desires for peace, stability in Af ..

Pakistan always desires for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Ali Nawaz

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project s ..

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project sets new standards of technolog ..

51 minutes ago
 National Assembly body receives briefing on risk a ..

National Assembly body receives briefing on risk allowance to health workers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.