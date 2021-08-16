'Not resigning as governor Punjab', says Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that he is not resigning from office to take part in elections as the law of the land allowed him continue till announcement of next general election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that he is not resigning from office to take part in elections as the law of the land allowed him continue till announcement of next general election.

Speaking at a plantation drive by Dawat-e-Islami at the Governor's House on Monday, he said the governor does not have to resign two years prior to the general election as per the court verdict, adding that Lahore and Peshawar high courts verdicts say that Governor's post is not a part of Services of Pakistan so it is not necessary for any Governor to resign from his post two years prior the elections.

Member Dawat-e-Islami Majlis-e-Shoora Haji Yaffar, Mohammad Usman Attari, Nadeem Attari, Iqbal Attari and liaqat Attari were present during plantation of 1000 saplings at the Governor's House.

"I am fulfilling my responsibilities as the Governor and I will take future decision as per the party's discipline when general elections are announced," he said.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the opposition to support the government in transparent elections so that the losing party also accepts the election results.

He said the religious parties have the right to participate in the general elections, adding that the public can elect whoever they want through democratic process but there shall be no compromise on democracy.

On Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has no role in forming or ousting Afghan government, adding that every decision is being taken by Afghan government and Talibans. He said, "Pakistan has always been playing role in Afghan Peace Process and we hope that Talibans will play their role in promoting peace and stability in the region." On Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said that the government is inviting opposition to ensure transparency in elections but opposition's attitude is not democratic. He said the Opposition should negotiate with the government on elections reforms.

"Be it Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman or any other religious party leader, they can only be elected through public's votes," Sarwar responded.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar appreciated Dawate-Islami leadership for planting 1000 saplings at the Governor's House and appreciated them on planting almost 26 lac saplings across Pakistan.

He urged Pakistanis to participate in the plantation drive to realize the dream of clean and green Pakistan.