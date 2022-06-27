PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday said the initial investigation into a wall collapse incident has revealed that it was not wall of the school but in fact the wall of a nearby under-construction mosque had collapsed that killed a student and injured five others.

In a statement here, the Minister said a laborer working in the mosque was also injured in the incident that occurred during morning hours in Depur area of Lal Qilla Dir Lower. The laborers, he said, were digging beside the mosque's wall which collapsed on the school's side.

He said an 8-year-old girl was killed and five others including a laborer were injured in the incident. Investigation has been ordered to ascertain the factors which caused the wall to collapse; he said and added that those found responsible for the tragic incident would be taken to the task.