UrduPoint.com

Not School, But Mosque's Wall Collapse Kills Student: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Not school, but mosque's wall collapse kills student: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday said the initial investigation into a wall collapse incident has revealed that it was not wall of the school but in fact the wall of a nearby under-construction mosque had collapsed that killed a student and injured five others.

In a statement here, the Minister said a laborer working in the mosque was also injured in the incident that occurred during morning hours in Depur area of Lal Qilla Dir Lower. The laborers, he said, were digging beside the mosque's wall which collapsed on the school's side.

He said an 8-year-old girl was killed and five others including a laborer were injured in the incident. Investigation has been ordered to ascertain the factors which caused the wall to collapse; he said and added that those found responsible for the tragic incident would be taken to the task.

Related Topics

Injured Education Student Dir Lal Qilla Mosque

Recent Stories

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

17 minutes ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan go ..

Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.