Not the government but PPP being devastated in phases: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday strongly criticized Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and held PPP leadership responsible for the phased devastation of the Party.

In a Tweet message, she said, not the government but your (Kaira's) party was being ruined in phases and responsible of this destruction was your leadership. Doing politics on NAB Ordinance was shameful by its opponents.

She said the talks about the toppling of the incumbent government by the parties, who got National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and took oath of ministries, from former President Gen Pervez Musharraf, were not matching you, Mr Kaira.

"You are in pain that why Prime Minister Imran Khan has inflicted strong blow over the alliance of the corrupt. The people considering themselves as the most saner persons were surprisingly defending the corruption, as deprivation from the government has perplexed you. Your false claims of upholding democratic, constitutional and parliamentary traditions have already been exposed," she added.