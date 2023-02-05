Not to be published / broadcast / Telecast before 5th Feb, 2023

FM Bilawal asks India to end gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India must end its gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 including demographic changes; repeal draconian laws; allow UN-mandated investigations into cases of extrajudicial killings and implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, he said, "As we observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Pakistan salute the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have suffered for more than seventy-five years under brutal Indian oppression." He said for over seven decades, Indian Occupation Forces have brutalized the Kashmiris and denied them their rights.

Today, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was one of the most-militarized zones of the world, with the presence of over 900,000 occupation forces.

With its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, India had opened a new chapter in suppressing the people of IIOJK. With fresh delimitation of electoral Constituencies, issuance of millions of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, and addition of hundreds of thousands of non-Kashmiris in the voters' lists, India's ruling dispensation aimed to transform Kashmiris into a disempowered minority in their own land, he added.

He said Kashmiris are living in a constant state of fear as Indian forces engage in indiscriminate use of force and extra-judicial killings in staged "cordon-and-search" operations. Political activists and human rights defenders face arbitrary detention, torture and confiscation of properties.

"I want to remind our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will never sit back and watch silently while Kashmiris continue to suffer Indian atrocities. Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain a key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy.

