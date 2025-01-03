Open Menu

Not To Be Published, Or Broadcast Before Jan 4* Govt To Give Access To Education To Blind People: President Asif Ali Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to education to blind people: President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari said the government was determined to provide better access of education and other facilities to the visually impaired people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari said the government was determined to provide better access of education and other facilities to the visually impaired people.

In a message on the World Braille Day on January 4, 2025, he said, "We are observing the Braille Day to highlight the importance of access of education for people deprived of eyesight."

He said the objective of observing the World Braille Day was to create awareness about the rights of people deprived of eyesight. He said it was imperative to provide access to education to the special people for social and economic independence.

He noted that Braille was an important medium for visually impaired people to get education and knowledge.

He underlined the need for ensuring provision of important information to the blind people and said more urgent steps were needed to give visually impaired people access to books in Braille.

Pakistan had ratified the Marrakesh agreement for ensuring access of visually impaired people to education, he said adding high quality educational and informative material should be made available to the visually impaired people.

President Zardari urged that there was a need to pay attention to all sections of people for creating a society based on justice and equality.

"We are committed to protect rights of special people and take measures for their welfare and well being. We resolve to work for the rights of people with special needs," he added.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari World Education Marrakesh Independence January All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* G ..

Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to educatio ..

52 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by la ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha H ..

17 minutes ago
 Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals on ..

Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one

53 seconds ago
 Govt committed to empower people through education ..

Govt committed to empower people through education: PM

55 seconds ago
 Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condem ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..

37 minutes ago
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on t ..

Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order

37 minutes ago
 Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in ..

Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik

48 minutes ago
 MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

48 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss futur ..

Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation

48 minutes ago
 Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade ..

Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversa ..

ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan