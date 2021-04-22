Not to ignore dengue amid coronavirus: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday warned the Health department not to forget about dengue during coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday warned the Health department not to forget about dengue during coronavirus pandemic.

She said this while chairing the cabinet meeting on dengue prevention at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat, here. She reviewed the arrangements for dengue control while Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam apprised the minister of measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that testing had been enhanced in the province for suspected patients.

She said that an adequate stock of medicines was available for patients in hospitals. She also directed that dengue larva must be eliminated after identification of hotspots. She appealed the people to keep their homes clean and dry, adding that rains could cause increase in the number of dengue cases.

The minister said that helpline was continuously providing guidance to the citizens. "With corona pandemic, we will need to be careful of dengue as well," she said.

She said that the administration would have to work hard to control dengue and negligence would not be tolerated on dengue prevention. She said that the third party evaluation would be conducted in Punjab.

The Minister gave directions to commissioners and deputy commissioners on corona prevention and said that Punjab had started vaccination of people between 50-59 years of age.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting via video link.

Representatives officials of the Police, DGPR, Civil Aviation, PHA, DHA, Rescue1122, Livestock, Special Branch, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and other departments attended the meeting.