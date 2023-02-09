UrduPoint.com

Not Under Any Obligation To Give Polls Date, Punjab Governor Informs Lahore High Court (LHC)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Not under any obligation to give polls date, Punjab governor informs Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that he was not obligated in any manner to announce the date for the elections in the province, as he had not dissolved the assembly while acting on the advice of the chief minister Punjab.

It was stated in a reply, filed on behalf of the governor before Justice Jawad Hassan, who was hearing a petition filed by a citizen Munir Ahmand, seeking directions for announcement of a date for holding elections in the province. The court also heard the civil miscellaneous application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), filed in an identical pending petition.

In his reply, the governor further submitted that as per Article 105 of the Constitution, he was responsible for announcing the date of elections in the province if he dissolved the assembly, but not otherwise, where assembly stands dissolved on the force of self-executory provision of Article 112. The governor also said that he did not cause any obstruction in the performance of the commission and requested the court to dismiss the petition with fine as the petitioner was not an aggrieved person.

During the proceedings, the court observed that it was written (in the Constitution) that the elections should be held within 90 days, adding that it would review what would be the method for giving the date of elections.

To which, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar suggested that the court should ask the Election Commission when it would hold elections.

However, the Commission's counsel sought time for filing a reply, adding that he was entrusted with the matter a day earlier and time was required for preparation. The counsel further maintained that it was the power of the governor to give a date for elections, adding that the commission was responsible for giving a date of the by-polls only.

Barrister Ali Zafar suggested that the president could announce a date for the election, if the governor and the commission could not give a date.

At this stage, a Federal law officer raised a question, asking what would happen if a date was announced for the election but the commission failed to hold elections on the given date. He requested the court to form a larger bench for hearing the matter.

Barrister Ali Zafar opposed the request for formation of a larger bench and submitted that if the governor was not announcing a date for the elections, then the commission could do it. The election commission had also written a letter to the governor in this regard, he added.

Barrister Ali further submitted that everyone was stating that the elections would be held in 90 days, but no one was giving a date for it. "If the governor did not announce a date, then the election commission would do so. If the election commission also did not announce a date, then the president would announce a date for holding elections," he added.

The court observed that the commission did not refuse, adding that ideally the governor should announce the date for elections. "It was yet to be reviewed that if the governor had not dissolved the assembly, then whether the governor would announce the date for elections," he stated.

The court observed that it was important to hear the stance of the governor on the issue and questioned where his counsel was.

The court was apprised that governor's counsel Advocate Shahzad Shaukat was busy in the apex court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and directed the commission to file a reply to the petition. The court also directed the Punjab governor to file a reply to the identical petition, filed by the PTI.

The court observed that it would decide the matter by February 13 after hearing the stance of all parties.

