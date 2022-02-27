UrduPoint.com

Not Weapons Rather National Resolve, Forces' Operational Preparedness Defines Success Against Enemy: DG ISPR

Published February 27, 2022

Not weapons rather national resolve, Forces' operational preparedness defines success against enemy: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday while commemorating third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort" said it was not just weapons or numbers but resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces defines success in face of adversity.

The ISPR DG on his official Twitter handle wrote, "Today marks 3rd anniversary of "Op.

Swift Retort" when Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure."He further wrote that the achievements of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircraft, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy and resounding response at the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of motherland.

He concluded his tweet with the slogan Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan).

