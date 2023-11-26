Open Menu

Notable Decline Observed In Dengue Cases In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Notable decline observed in dengue cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A notable decline in dengue fever incidence were observed as 95 fresh

cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data issued by the Health Department on Sunday, a total

of 13,781 confirmed dengue cases were recorded in 36 districts of Punjab this year.

Lahore leads with 6,213 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,608, Gujranwala with

1,436, Multan with 1,338, and Faisalabad with 801 cases. The updates reveal an

additional 52 dengue cases in Lahore, 01 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Gujranwala, 10 in Multan,

07 in Faisalabad, 03 in Okara, 03 in Bahawalpur, and 02 in Sahiwal while Sheikhupura,

Kasur, Sialkot, Khanewal and Hafizabad each reported 1 case within the last 24 hours.

Presently,102 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various Punjab hospitals,

with 60 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan urged the citizens to maintain clean and dry

surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever.

For Dengue treatment, information, or complaints, a free helpline is available at 1033.

Vigilance and proactive measures are essential to contain the spread of dengue virus

in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Okara Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Khanewal Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

18 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

18 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

19 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

19 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

1 day ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan