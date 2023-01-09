Notable Poet Azar Tamanna remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prominent urdu poet and writer Dr. Azar Tamanna was remembered here Monday on his 69th birth anniversary for his services to the Urdu language and poetry.

He was born on January 9, 1954, in Lahore. He started his practical life in Lahore in the seventies and remained associated with various newspapers.

Azar's father, Fazal Elahi Tamanna was also a famous poet and his younger brother Yeshab Tamanna is also considered one of the prominent poets of the new generation.

He also edited several scholarly series published by Syed Qasim Mahmood's institution 'Shahkar'. In the eighties, he also spent some time in Karachi, then shifted to Islamabad.

In the 1990s, he moved to Australia, where he earned a Ph.D. in international relations. During his stay in Islamabad, he was associated with the Center for Security and Peace Studies Islamabad as President.

On March 1, 2014, he died of a heart attack and was buried in Islamabad.