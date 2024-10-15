Notable reduction in crime in Multan region: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Regional Police issued a report of the past nine months of the region her on Tuesday.

It includes Multan region, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran. The report shows a marked decrease in crime, attributed to effective patrolling and enhanced policing.

Regional Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that that police were fully committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and would make any sacrifice to maintain law and order. He mentioned that in 2024, there has been a 45% reduction in crime compared to 2023, which is the result of police’s strategic efforts. He said that the arrest of numerous gangs and their members led to a 10% decrease in property crimes. Indiscriminate action will be taken against outlaws in the region, he added.