Notables Call On CM At Fort Munro

Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Notables call on CM at Fort Munro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the scope of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA) had been extended to the tribal areas of Rajanpur, along with Dera Ghazi Khan, for providing civic amenities to the locals.

He was talking with the tribal elders at Fort Munro, said a handout issued here.

Tribal elders also apprised the CM about their problems.

The chief minister said, "Being a localite, I know the issues." The past rulers, deliberately, ignored backward areas and deprived the people of their due rights, he added.

The CM said the PTI government was striving to ensure composite development and as a result of sustained government efforts, backward districts had become part of the development process.

The locals appreciated that the provincial government was burning the midnight oil to develop remote and backward areas. The fate of the neglected areas was changing as all such areas had been made part of the development process, they added.

