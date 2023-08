Notables from Balochistan meet Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here held a meeting with Nawabzada Jamal Raisani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here held a meeting with Nawabzada Jamal Raisani.

Notables and political personalities belonging to Balochistan also attended the meeting.

They congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and expressed their best wishes for him.