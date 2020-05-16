UrduPoint.com
Notables Of DG Khan,Taunsa Calls On CM, Join PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A number of political personalities of Taunsa and Dera Gazi Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in DG Khan and they announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while showing their complete confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, Chief of Khethran Sardar Hafiz Aurangzeb Khan Khethran announced to join the PTI along with his clan. Similarly, former PML (N) MPA Mumtaz Khan Bhutto Qaisrani, former vice chairman District Council Javed Iqbal Qaisrani and former members and chairmen of District Council also announced to join the PTI.

Mumtaz Khan Bhutto Qaisrani and Javed Iqbal Qaisrani announced that Qaisrani clan expressed its complete confidence over leadership of the prime minister and the chief minister.

Sardar Hafiz Aurangzeb Khan Khethran lauded services of the chief minister.

On this occasion,CM Usman Buzdar said that he represented every backward area of the province, adding that culture in Punjab had been changed and now no one approached the administration for some undue favours.

The CM asserted that he visited 18 districts to review anti-coronavirus arrangements and he was also the first chief minister to visit a backward tehsil. "I am a voice of the backward areas and I want to solve every problem of people" he emphasised. "I do work according to available resources and it is my mission to lift the backward areas at par with developed cities," the CM concluded.

State Minister Zartaj Gull, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, assembly members, Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Shaheena Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa, party leaders Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa, Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar and otherswere also presents.

