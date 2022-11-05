UrduPoint.com

Notables To Get "Legend Of Sialkot" Awards

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Notables to get "Legend of Sialkot" awards

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Local notables will get "Legend of Sialkot" awards during the Iqbal Week for their outstanding services in various fields.

To pay tribute to the poet of East, all arrangements for Mushaira, Iqbal Night, sports competitions have been finalized.

Addressing the meeting in DC Office here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that personalities of the district who had rendered meritorious services in their fields including science and literature, business, sports would be selected for the award.

The DC said that 'Dangal' being held at Murray College Sialkot on November 6 would be the best sports event of its kind in which national level wrestlers would participate.

Keeping in view the interest of people, the final match of football tournament would be played at Islamia College ground, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that famous poets including Amjad islam Amjad, Dr Inamul Haq were expected to participate in the mushaira.

He said that citizens would be invited to participate in the mushaira at Anwar Club.

The DC directed that foolproof arrangements be made for the security of participants of Iqbal Week programmes and sports competitions.

Civil Defence Department along with police would be responsible for this purpose.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas and district headsof various departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Football Police Sports Business Sialkot November Event All Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

49 minutes ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.