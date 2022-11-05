Notables to get "Legend of Sialkot" awards

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Local notables will get "Legend of Sialkot" awards during the Iqbal Week for their outstanding services in various fields.

To pay tribute to the poet of East, all arrangements for Mushaira, Iqbal Night, sports competitions have been finalized.

Addressing the meeting in DC Office here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that personalities of the district who had rendered meritorious services in their fields including science and literature, business, sports would be selected for the award.

The DC said that 'Dangal' being held at Murray College Sialkot on November 6 would be the best sports event of its kind in which national level wrestlers would participate.

Keeping in view the interest of people, the final match of football tournament would be played at Islamia College ground, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that famous poets including Amjad islam Amjad, Dr Inamul Haq were expected to participate in the mushaira.

He said that citizens would be invited to participate in the mushaira at Anwar Club.

The DC directed that foolproof arrangements be made for the security of participants of Iqbal Week programmes and sports competitions.

Civil Defence Department along with police would be responsible for this purpose.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas and district headsof various departments were also present on the occasion.