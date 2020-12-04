UrduPoint.com
Noted Educationist Prof. Qalandar Shah Lakiyari Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Noted educationist Prof. Qalandar Shah Lakiyari passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Noted educationist, scholar and retired professor of University of Sindh, Sayed Qalandar Shah Lakiyari, passed away due to coronavirus in Karachi's hospital on Friday morning. He was 80.

Professor Qalandar Shah Lakiyari, who served as chairman department English Literature, university of Sindh, breathed his last at isolation ward set up at Expo Centre, Karachi where he had recently been shifted from Indus hospital Badin after his condition deteriorated.

For his academic and literary services, Prof. Shah was awarded Pride of Performance by President of Pakistan apart from several other awards given to him by different organizations. He also wrote many research articles about English language and literature, translated Allama Iqbal's Persian poetry book into Sindhi and edited Oxford Elementary English - Sindhi dictionary.

Prof. Likyari was born at village Ahmed Khakhar near Bulri Shah Karim town of district Tando Muhammad Khan on May 01, 1940. He was appointed as lecturer in English department of University of Sindh, Jamshoro in the year 1970 where he also served as a chairman of the department.

After retirement from university employment, Prof. Lakiyari had also established Qalandar Shah Institute of education and Research (QSIER) in Hyderabad and organized lecture programmes of the renowned personalities about literature, history and languages.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer will be offered at village Sain Dino Mallah near Jamshroro on Friday evening.

