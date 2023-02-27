UrduPoint.com

Noted Journalist Amin Yusuf Elected As Secretary GCUHAAK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Senior Journalist Amin Yusuf was elected as Secretary of Government College University Hyderabad Alumni Association (GCUHAA) Karachi chapter for two years term in the biennial meeting of the association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Journalist Amin Yusuf was elected as Secretary of Government College University Hyderabad Alumni Association (GCUHAA) Karachi chapter for two years term in the biennial meeting of the association.

The biennial meeting of GCUHAA was held in the historical hall of the college in which the new office bearers were elected for the next two years.

Former member of Sindh Assembly Abdul Rahman Rajput was elected president and former provincial secretary Syed Barkat Rizvi was elected vice president while Ashfaq Qureshi was elected as the next presidential candidate.

Among other officials of Karachi, Anwar Kazmi (vice president), Rao Javed (joint secretary), Jahangir Ahmed, and Shaukat Ali were elected as members of the managing committee.

The meeting of the newly elected body will be held on February 29, in which, apart from various issues, further activation of the GCUHAA's Karachi chapter and the inclusion of more members in the executive body will be considered.

