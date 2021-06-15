UrduPoint.com
Noted Kashmiri Journalist Shujaat Bhukhari Remembered On His 3rd Martyrdom Anniversary

Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) , Jun 15 (APP):The journalist fraternity across Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan-based Kashmiri journalists paid glorious tributes to noted Kashmiri journalist Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his third martyrdom anniversary on Tuesday.

The newsmen on the other side of the Line of Congrol in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir also observed Shujaat Bukhari's death anniversary with renewal of the pledge to continue his mission of securing and protecting the rights of expression, besides the self-determination right of the people of Jammu & Kashmir state.  Bukhari, editor of leading English daily 'Rising Kashmir', was martyred by unidentified gunmen outside his office at Press Enclave in the occupied Srinagar on June 15, 2018 when he was leaving for his home.

Special ceremonies were held in line with the COVID standard operating procedures under the auspices of press clubs and journalists organizations in various parts of AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Jhelum Valley districts.

Islamabad-based Kashmiri journalists and Kashmiri non-governmental organizations, including CPDR and KIIR, also held function to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Shujaat Bukhari.

