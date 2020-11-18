UrduPoint.com
Noted Lawyer, Former Legislator Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:49 PM

Noted lawyer, former legislator Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari passes away

Prominent lawyer, former legislator and ex-judge Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari passed away here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ):Prominent lawyer, former legislator and ex-judge Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari passed away here on Wednesday. He was 76.

Born in 1944 in Saharan Pur (UP, India), late Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari had was also elected as president of High Court Bar Association Multan. His father Maulvi Furqan Ahmad Ansari and uncle Maulvi Faizan Ansari actively participated in Pakistan Movement.

Late Mr. Ansari did his matriculation from muslim high school Multan and BA from emerson college Multan and later acquired law education from SM Law College Karachi.

After having completed his LLB in 1965, he joined a private bank. In 1968, he started his career as a lawyer and got the license to practice at high court in 1974 and later at Supreme Court.

He migrated to Lahore in 1979 but returned to Multan after Multan bench of high court was established in 1981.

He was appointed as Special Judge of Special Court for Suppression of Terrorist Activities in 1986 in Bahawalpur and later also performed duty in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. He also served as Special Judge Anti Terrorism Court in 1990. He was elected as president of High Court Bar Association Multan in 1994-95. He was elected as MPA from the PML-N platform in 1997. He was also among the lawyers arrested during lawyers movement in 2007.

His funeral prayers were held at Madarsah Qasim Ul Uloom, Gulgasht colony, and was laid to rest at a local graveyard.

