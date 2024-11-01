Noted lyrist, poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The 52nd death anniversary of renowned lyrist and poet Tanveer Naqvi was observed here on Friday.

His real name was Syed Khursheed Ali and he born in Lahore in 1919.

Tanveer Naqvi wrote lyrics for over 200 films.

His famous songs 'Awaz De Kahan Hay' and 'Rang Laayega Shaheedon Ka Lahoo', sung by Noor Jahan are still popular.

Naqvi also wrote many prominent Naats such as "Shah-e-Madina Yasrab Ke Wali" and "Jo Na Hota Tera Jamal Hi".

Tanveer Naqvi died on this day in Lahore in 1972.

