Noted Lyrist, Poet Tanveer Naqvi Remembered
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM
The 52nd death anniversary of renowned lyrist and poet Tanveer Naqvi was observed here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The 52nd death anniversary of renowned lyrist and poet Tanveer Naqvi was observed here on Friday.
His real name was Syed Khursheed Ali and he born in Lahore in 1919.
Tanveer Naqvi wrote lyrics for over 200 films.
His famous songs 'Awaz De Kahan Hay' and 'Rang Laayega Shaheedon Ka Lahoo', sung by Noor Jahan are still popular.
Naqvi also wrote many prominent Naats such as "Shah-e-Madina Yasrab Ke Wali" and "Jo Na Hota Tera Jamal Hi".
Tanveer Naqvi died on this day in Lahore in 1972.
Recent Stories
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points
ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal
Govt effective policies decreases inflation rate: Ali Malik
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears
Ambassador Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suw ..
Murad informs Canadian envoy of Sindh govt initiative for upgrading city infrast ..
Annual Matric Exams 2025 to start from March 04
More Stories From Pakistan
-
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing issues: Dr Suleri8 minutes ago
-
Delegation to visit US for Dr. Aafia's release: IHC told31 minutes ago
-
Shift public hospitals to solar energy on the cards: health minister32 minutes ago
-
MDA launches cleanup operation32 minutes ago
-
AIOU inaugurates first "Literary Society"32 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman directs opening of closes dispensary42 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Lahore, most districts of Punjab42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Basic Health Unit,polio transit and fix point of Skrand42 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates newly-elected PBA chairman42 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Transforming Public Safety' held at PSCA52 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police rescues stranded tourists amid harsh snowfall52 minutes ago
-
'Green Tractor Scheme' balloting results announced52 minutes ago