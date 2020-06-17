UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noted Pashto Poet, Playwright Hospitalized

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:37 PM

Noted Pashto poet, playwright hospitalized

Professor Dr Humayun Hamdard, a noted Pashto poet, playwright and research scholar was hospitalized following stroke of hemorrhage and admitted to Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on late Tuesday night, family sources and doctors confirmed , here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Professor Dr Humayun Hamdard, a noted Pashto poet, playwright and research scholar was hospitalized following stroke of hemorrhage and admitted to Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on late Tuesday night, family sources and doctors confirmed , here on Wednesday.

According to family sources, condition of Prof Hamdard deteriorated on late Tuesday night and was rushed from district Nowshera to Peshawar, LRH where doctors got him admitted for medical treatment.

Author of several books in Pashto, Prof Dr Humayun has been contributing to Pashto language and literature and also to urdu drama for the last many years.

Hamdard has contributed large number of plays both in Pashto and Urdu to ptv, Peshawar and private Pashto tv channel and enjoys a high repute among literary circles for his creative talent.

Friends, fans and family members of Prof Hamdard have appealed to his well-wishers and students for his early recovery and good health and also have asked KP culture directorate to make arrangements for his free medical treatment.

Literary circles and associations have prayed for the speedy recovery of the noted poet and playwright and have offered their assistance to his family members.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Nowshera Family TV From PTV

Recent Stories

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

10 minutes ago

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

2 hours ago

Russia, ASEAN to Expand Exchanges in Infectious Di ..

2 minutes ago

Global Oil Demand Expected to Decline by 6.4Mln Bp ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC Maintains Last Month's Forecast for 9.1 Mb/D ..

3 minutes ago

Governor KP condoles death of renowned TV artist T ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.