Noted Pashto poet, playwright hospitalized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Professor Dr Humayun Hamdard, a noted Pashto poet, playwright and research scholar was hospitalized following stroke of hemorrhage and admitted to Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on late Tuesday night, family sources and doctors confirmed , here on Wednesday.

According to family sources, condition of Prof Hamdard deteriorated on late Tuesday night and was rushed from district Nowshera to Peshawar, LRH where doctors got him admitted for medical treatment.

Author of several books in Pashto, Prof Dr Humayun has been contributing to Pashto language and literature and also to urdu drama for the last many years.

Hamdard has contributed large number of plays both in Pashto and Urdu to ptv, Peshawar and private Pashto tv channel and enjoys a high repute among literary circles for his creative talent.

Friends, fans and family members of Prof Hamdard have appealed to his well-wishers and students for his early recovery and good health and also have asked KP culture directorate to make arrangements for his free medical treatment.

Literary circles and associations have prayed for the speedy recovery of the noted poet and playwright and have offered their assistance to his family members.