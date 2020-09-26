Noted Pashto writer, Prof Jahanzeb Niaz remembered on his 5th death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

Noted poet and scholar, Prof Jahanzeb Niaz was remembered at Pakhtun Cultural Museum, Pashto Academy , University of Peshawar, here Saturday

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Khan Niaz, son of Prof Jahanzeb Niaz, large number of poets, professors, research scholars and students attended the event.

Scholars read out papers on different aspects of the late Pashto poet, intellectual, linguist and researcher, Prof Jahanzeb Niaz's life and his literary contributions.

Five 'Prof Jahanzeb awards' were given to Rokhan Yousafzai, Amjad Ali Khadim, Zaman Zaheer, Shakirzeb and Fahad Ihsas for the best services in their respective field while cash award Rs 10,000 each was also given to 10 poor but position holder girl-students of a Govt High school in Rajar Charasadda.

Hamish Khalil was given life achievement award at the event.

The Prof Jahanzeb Niaz Organizing Committee organized the function and senior writer, Hamish Khalil graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Prof Aseer Mangal, president of organizing committee said that Prof Jahanzeb Niaz had more a dozen books to his credit, six among them being on poetry and prose while rest were related to research and compilation. He said that Prof Niaz inspired many of his students and young literati to serve their land and people.