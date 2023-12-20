Noted poet Husnain Asghar Tabassum passes away

Noted poet Syed Husnain Asghar Tabassum, who shot to fame for his poem ‘Chalo Phir Kahani Shuru Karen’, passed away after a protracted illness here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Noted poet Syed Husnain Asghar Tabassum, who shot to fame for his poem ‘Chalo Phir Kahani Shuru Karen’, passed away after a protracted illness here Wednesday. He was 63.

He was the cousin of poet Qamar Raza Shahzad and elder brother of poet and educationist Syed Suhail Abdi.

Mr. Tabassum had suffered a minor stroke attack years ago but he had survived the ailment affected his speaking capability to some extent and he was facing trouble in movement.

However, a few days back he again suffered another stroke and was admitted to Nishtar Hospital Multan where died today.

Born in 1960 in Kabirwala, the poet completed his early education in his home town and graduated from Khanewal College.

He had joined Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank but had to suffer jail hardship in a false case and that was the time when he had suffered a first stroke attack.

His poetry compilation has been published in the form of a book titled ‘Chalo Phir Kahani Shuru Karen’.

His funeral prayers were offered at Kabirwala where a large number of people including poets, intellectuals, and notables were in attendance.

Poets from Multan and office bearers of ‘Sukhanwar Forum’ Raziuddin Razi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Zia Saqib Bukhari, Nawazish Ali Nadeem, Waseem Mumtaz, Javed Yaad and others expressed heartfelt grief on the sad demise of Syed Husnain Asghar Tabassum and said that his passing has deprived poetry lovers of a beautiful poet.