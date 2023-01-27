UrduPoint.com

Noted Politician Of KP Province Joined PPP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Noted politician of KP province joined PPP

President Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former member National Assembly Mehboobullah Jan along with his associates called on PPP President Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad and announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former member National Assembly Mehboobullah Jan along with his associates called on PPP President Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad and announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian.

The grandson of the brother of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Bilal Khan Sherpao also joined the PPP.

On this occasion, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present.

Asif Zardari, welcoming them on joining PPP, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was always a stronghold of PPP and still is a fortress of the party.

On Thursday, Sardar Muhammad Hanif Khan Musa Khel, son of former member Balochistan Assembly Senator Muhammad Azam had announced joining PPP.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Muslim League (Q) Bilal Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with 911

2 seconds ago
 Skilled manpower vital to increase economic produc ..

Skilled manpower vital to increase economic productivity: speakers

4 seconds ago
 OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsi ..

OPCW Investigation Finds Syrian Air Force Responsible for 2018 Duma Chemical Att ..

5 seconds ago
 Russia's Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, F ..

Russia's Central Bank Assesses Reserve of Ruble, Foreign Currency Liquidity as A ..

2 minutes ago
 Rain likely in Lahore, other parts of country in n ..

Rain likely in Lahore, other parts of country in next 3 days

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.