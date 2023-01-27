Noted politician of KP province joined PPP

President Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former member National Assembly Mehboobullah Jan along with his associates called on PPP President Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad and announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former member National Assembly Mehboobullah Jan along with his associates called on PPP President Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad and announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian.

The grandson of the brother of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Bilal Khan Sherpao also joined the PPP.

On this occasion, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present.

Asif Zardari, welcoming them on joining PPP, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was always a stronghold of PPP and still is a fortress of the party.

On Thursday, Sardar Muhammad Hanif Khan Musa Khel, son of former member Balochistan Assembly Senator Muhammad Azam had announced joining PPP.