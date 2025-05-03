Open Menu

Noted Religious, Political Leader Professor Sajid Mir Dies After Heart Attack

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Noted religious, political leader Professor Sajid Mir dies after heart attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Noted religious and political leader, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, head of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Saturday passed away at 86 following a heart attack, family sources said.

According to details, he belonged to a suburban area of District Sialkot and remained a member of the senate from March 2009 to March 2015.

The news of his demise sent shockwaves across religious and political circles, with many expressing deep sorrow and paying tribute to his services, Media channels reported.

A learned person and known for his scholarship, Professor Sajid Mir held an M.A in English and Islamic Studies alongside a BA in Economics with urdu and Psychology. Her was also a Fazil in Dars-e-Nizami.

He was affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and became a part of the Senate during his affiliation. Political leaders across party line expressed grief over the passing.

Political leaders across the spectrum condoled the passing of former Senator and Professor Sajid Mir, lauding his tireless advocacy for his party, Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan and his scholarly contributions.

They remembered him as a dedicated leader and a prominent figure in Pakistan's religious and political

landscape.

His legacy and commitment to public service were widely acknowledged, with many leaders expressing sorrow over the loss of a respected colleague and mentor.

