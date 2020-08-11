Noted satirist Anwar Maqsood optimist about future of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Prominent satirist, humorist and intellectual of the country Anwar Maqsood said that he was sure that the young generation was very intelligent and Pakistan's future will be bright and the National song released on the occasion of Independence Day had the same spirit, hope and message.

He was speaking at the introductory ceremony of a new National song "Zindagi Hai Pakistan" released on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan at the Arts Council of Pakistan - Karachi on Tuesday.

President of the Arts Council, Ahmad Shah, Secretary Ejaz Farooqi and Director of the National song Sohail Javed also spoke on the occasion.

Anwar Maqsood was also appearing in the beginning and ending of the video of the National song "Zindagi Hai Pakistan", which was production of the Arts Council.

The Migration of 1947, the cities, villages, seas, rivers, industries and fields of Pakistan were parts of the video.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arts Council Ahmed Shah said that everyone from Skardu to Karachi celebrates independence but the style of Arts Council was different.

Referring to the National song, Ahmed Shah said that the song was written by renowned writer Sabir Zafar and recorded in the voice of noted singer of Pakistan Shaqat Amanat Ali while Anwar Maqsood was also appearing in the video of the song representing the entire era.

The National Song was produced by the Governing Body of Arts Council and the music was provided by Wajid Saeed while the eminent Director Sohail Javed was Director of the song.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Secretary Arts Council Ijaz Farooqi said that he was especially grateful to the Arts Council. Everyone had been confined to their homes for so long due to COVID-19 situation and now there was an opportunity for people to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

Talking to the audience, Sohail Javed said that he had a positive attitude and this National song depicts the same spirit and attitude. When any national song was composed, it be composed with the passion and national spirit, he advised.