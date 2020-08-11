UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noted Satirist Anwar Maqsood Optimist About Future Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:09 PM

Noted satirist Anwar Maqsood optimist about future of Pakistan

Prominent satirist, humorist and intellectual of the country Anwar Maqsood said that he was sure that the young generation was very intelligent and Pakistan's future will be bright and the National song released on the occasion of Independence Day had the same spirit, hope and message

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Prominent satirist, humorist and intellectual of the country Anwar Maqsood said that he was sure that the young generation was very intelligent and Pakistan's future will be bright and the National song released on the occasion of Independence Day had the same spirit, hope and message.

He was speaking at the introductory ceremony of a new National song "Zindagi Hai Pakistan" released on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan at the Arts Council of Pakistan - Karachi on Tuesday.

President of the Arts Council, Ahmad Shah, Secretary Ejaz Farooqi and Director of the National song Sohail Javed also spoke on the occasion.

Anwar Maqsood was also appearing in the beginning and ending of the video of the National song "Zindagi Hai Pakistan", which was production of the Arts Council.

The Migration of 1947, the cities, villages, seas, rivers, industries and fields of Pakistan were parts of the video.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arts Council Ahmed Shah said that everyone from Skardu to Karachi celebrates independence but the style of Arts Council was different.

Referring to the National song, Ahmed Shah said that the song was written by renowned writer Sabir Zafar and recorded in the voice of noted singer of Pakistan Shaqat Amanat Ali while Anwar Maqsood was also appearing in the video of the song representing the entire era.

The National Song was produced by the Governing Body of Arts Council and the music was provided by Wajid Saeed while the eminent Director Sohail Javed was Director of the song.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Secretary Arts Council Ijaz Farooqi said that he was especially grateful to the Arts Council. Everyone had been confined to their homes for so long due to COVID-19 situation and now there was an opportunity for people to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

Talking to the audience, Sohail Javed said that he had a positive attitude and this National song depicts the same spirit and attitude. When any national song was composed, it be composed with the passion and national spirit, he advised.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Music Young Same Independence Skardu Amanat Ali From

Recent Stories

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for h ..

1 hour ago

NAB has no relation with any political party or gr ..

2 minutes ago

IGP reviews security plan for Muharram, eight dist ..

2 minutes ago

CM's aide annoys over town officials firing on ven ..

2 minutes ago

PSB to resume sports activities from Thursday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.