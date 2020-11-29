Noted scholar and former SU VC Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro and noted scholar Ghulam Ali Allana has passed away late Saturday night after protracted illness. He was 90.

Dr Ghulam Ali Allana who also served as Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad, has breathed his last at his residence located in Hyderabad's Mubarak colony.

Dr. Allana was a renowned intellectual figure and professor of Linguistics in Sindh University and did his PhD in the subject.

He had also served as first Director and the Chairman of Sindhology and Sindhi Adabi board just after establishment of these institutes.

Dr Allana was born at village Tarr Khwaja district Sujawal on March 15, 1930.

He wrote several books on Sindhi language, literature and poetry.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer will be offered at Mubarak colony near Central Prison Hyderabad after Asar prayer on Sunday.