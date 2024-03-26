Open Menu

Noted Seraiki Poet Mushtaq Sabqat Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Mushtaq Sabqat, a noted Seraiki poet, passed away after he suffered cardiac arrest in Muzaffargarh last Monday night at the age of 63.

Hundreds of people including Seraiki intellectuals Zahoor Ahmad Dhareja, former MNA Mahr Irshad Siyal, Sharif Khan Lashari and others attended his Namaz-e-Janaza held at his ancestral town, Mehmoodkot, district Muzaffargarh, where he was buried at a graveyard Tuesday morning.

The late poet was a school teacher but was known for his poems and “Dohra” in Seraiki language. Zahoor Dhareja said, poet was so popular that his funeral prayers attracted largest Janaza gathering ever witnessed in Mehmood Kot town.

He was adept in describing pain and sufferings of people through his poetry. Moreover, he had also created ‘Naat’ in praise of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and ‘Hussaini "Dohra" in praise of Hazrat Imam Hussain Alaih Salam.

