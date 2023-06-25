Noted trader leader laid to rest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The funeral rituals of the president, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Bahawalpur, Hafiz Muhammad Younas were offered and was laid to rest in local graveyard.

Hafiz Muhammad Younas, president, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Bahawalpur died of caridac arrest.

He was suffering from cardiac disease.

Earlier, he had also performed his services as president, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was attended by hundreds of people including leaders of business community and civil society. He was laid to rest in local graveyard.