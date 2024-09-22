Noted Urdu Poet Rais Amrohvi Remembered
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The 36th death anniversary of urdu poet Rais Amrohvi was observed here and across the country on Sunday.
He was born on September 12, 1914, in Amroha, India, and he migrated to Pakistan in 1947.
Rais Amrohvi was known for his unique style of qat'a (quatrain) writing. He also penned a number of books on metaphysics, meditation, and yoga.
He left for his eternal abode on this day in 1988.
