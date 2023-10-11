Noted Urdu poet Shanul Haq Haqqee remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Noted urdu poet and renowned writer Shanul Haq Haqqee was remembered on Wednesday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Born in Delhi on December 15, 1917, Haqqee did his BA from Aligarh Muslim University. He obtained a Master’s degree in English literature from the famous St Stephen’s College.

Haqqee recited his first Ghazal at an annual poetic gathering of St Stephen’s College. His two anthologies of poems, Taar-i-Pairahan (1957) and Harf-i-Dilras (1979), testify to his refined poetic taste. Dil ki Zubaan is a selection of his hundred ghazals.

Haqqee tried his hand at other and relatively little known genres of poetry, such as ‘Peheylian’ and ‘Kehmukarnian’, which were published in a collection, Nazr-i-Khusru.

His gripping memoirs were serialized by the prestigious literary magazine Afkaar in 41 parts in the 1980s and the 1990s.

He completed the translation of the eighth edition of the Concise Oxford dictionary, which first came out in 1911.

Mr Haqqee also wrote literary criticism. His books on the subject — Nukta-i-Raaz and Naqd-o-Nigarish — are still considered specimens of landmark research.

He died from complications of lung cancer in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on 11 October 2005.