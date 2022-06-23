UrduPoint.com

Notezai Opens Festival In Kharan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Notezai opens festival in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The colorful opening ceremony of Sports Cultural and Literary Festival was held at Shaheed Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium in Kharan.

Federal Minister for Energy Haji Mir Muhammad Hashim Notizai was the special guest of the function while Ahmed Kurd, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khadar Rahim Mirwani, Commandant Kharan Rifles Qamar Zaheer, Wing Commander Col. Zaid Zarin Khattak, Former Tehsil Nazim Mir Juma Kabdani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kharan Syed Farooq Shah, SP Asif Haleem, Assistant Commissioner Kharan Imtiaz Mahfooz Baloch, political and tribal personalities, civil society and sports fans were present in large numbers.

All the distinguished guests were dressed in traditional Balochi chador at the inaugural ceremony.

Federal Minister of state for Energy Haji Mir Muhammad Hashim Notizai addressing the ceremony said that the residents of Kharan will get the best opportunity to prove their talent in the festival.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Notizai announced Rs. 100,000 in cash for the festival management for making the best arrangements.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that festival will have cultural and literary programs, including sports. This is the first time such an event is being organized in Kharan in which the youth belonging to different fields of sports and literature are showcasing their talents and abilities besides entertaining the public.

Related Topics

Sports Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Kharan Event Best

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

6 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

28 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

57 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.