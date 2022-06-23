Notezai opens festival in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The colorful opening ceremony of Sports Cultural and Literary Festival was held at Shaheed Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium in Kharan.

Federal Minister for Energy Haji Mir Muhammad Hashim Notizai was the special guest of the function while Ahmed Kurd, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khadar Rahim Mirwani, Commandant Kharan Rifles Qamar Zaheer, Wing Commander Col. Zaid Zarin Khattak, Former Tehsil Nazim Mir Juma Kabdani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kharan Syed Farooq Shah, SP Asif Haleem, Assistant Commissioner Kharan Imtiaz Mahfooz Baloch, political and tribal personalities, civil society and sports fans were present in large numbers.

All the distinguished guests were dressed in traditional Balochi chador at the inaugural ceremony.

Federal Minister of state for Energy Haji Mir Muhammad Hashim Notizai addressing the ceremony said that the residents of Kharan will get the best opportunity to prove their talent in the festival.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Notizai announced Rs. 100,000 in cash for the festival management for making the best arrangements.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that festival will have cultural and literary programs, including sports. This is the first time such an event is being organized in Kharan in which the youth belonging to different fields of sports and literature are showcasing their talents and abilities besides entertaining the public.