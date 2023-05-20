Nothing beyond Constitution to be accepted: Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif has said that nothing beyond Constitution will be accepted.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said: "We have been hearing it for the last 75 years that certain foreign governments interfere in Pakistan's affairs." He said those playing the role of facilitators while sitting in the national institutions had been exposed.

He said if those who had attacked ptv, parliament house and PM's House in 2014 had been exposed along with their facilitators, then no one had dared raise slogans in Madina Munawara during the Sharif family's visit there.

He said if the state institutions had taken strict action over the slogans, raised in Madina Munawara at that time, then May 9 incident would not have happened. Is condemnation enough for humiliation which institutions of the country had to face across the world, he questioned.

The federal minister said that no one should dare send Imran Khan abroad, adding that now time had come to take strict action against those spreading chaos and unrest in the country.

He said that elements behind May-9 incident were the same who laid the foundation of creating chaos in the country in 2017. He said if these characters would not be exposed, then people would raise fingers at the institutions.

He said that they would not allowing hiding corruption of Rs 60 billion, as 450 persons involved in Panama papers were concealed. He said, "Parliament makes Constitution and laws and it is not the job of any other institution." He also criticised the judiciary and said that it was prerogative of the National Assembly speaker to accept resignations of parliamentarians or not.

Javed Latif said, "The PML-N requests all political parties not to accept members of the PTI involved in terrorism, while those with political ideology could be accepted to enter the mainstream again."