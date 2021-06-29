Nothing can change Pak-China special friendship: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said Pakistan and China enjoyed 'special relationship spanning over 70 years of friendship' and declared that nothing could change the time-tested ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said Pakistan and China enjoyed 'special relationship spanning over 70 years of friendship' and declared that nothing could change the time-tested ties.

The prime minister, in an exclusive interview with CGTN- Chinese state tv, dilated upon the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

To a query, he emphatically reiterated, "Whatever will happen...relationship between our two countries, no matter what pressure is put on us, is not going to change." In the region, he said, a strange and great power rivalry took place, which everybody knew. It could create problems. The United States formed a regional alliance called 'Quad', including India and couple of other countries.

"So, from that point of view, Pakistan thinks that it is very unfair of the US and other Western powers �� for countries like Pakistan to take sides. Why should we take sides! We should have good relationship with everyone," he maintained.

The prime minister categorically said if pressure was put on Pakistan to change its relations or downgrade its ties with China, it would not happen.

"Relationship between Pakistan and China is are very deep, it's not just the governments, but it's people-to-people relationship," he added.

The prime minister further said that when Pakistan had been in trouble politically or internationally, or had conflicts, China always stood with them.

The people of China had special place in the hearts of people of Pakistani, he said, adding, "You remember friends who stand with you in all times. In good times, everyone stands with you, but in difficult, tough and bad times, you remember those who stood by you." The people of Pakistan had that kind of fondness for the people of China, he added.

The prime minister, to another question, replied that the relationship between the two countries grew stronger, even now politically and on the international fora Pakistan and China stood together.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said CPEC was 'the biggest thing happening in Pakistan', and where its economic future was moving.