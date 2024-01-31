Open Menu

Nothing Educates & Illuminates Better Than Cinema: Solangi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Nothing educates & illuminates better than cinema: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday underlined the need for promoting cinemas in the country to foster cultural values of tolerance and harmony in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday underlined the need for promoting cinemas in the country to foster cultural values of tolerance and harmony in the society.

Addressing the screening ceremony of a Kazakh movie at the Pakistan National Council of Arts, he said, “Nothing impresses, educates and illuminates better than cinema. Probably hundreds of high-pitch, hyperbolic and hyper ventilating speeches cannot educate you like this movie, I am sure, can educate and sensitize you better.”

He expressed gratitude to the ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan and Caretaker Minister for Culture and Heritage Jamal Shah for inviting him to speak on the screening of “Kazakh Khanate”.

“Nobody probably in this auditorium can truly represent cinema better than Jamal Shah. He lives and breaths cinema,” he said while expressing the resolve to work with his cabinet colleague to promote the culture through cinema.

“We will try both with and without the government to do our job to address the challenges people faced today,” he said while highlighting the urgency for the next elected government to address the poly crises such as culture of intolerance, extreme polarization amid the heavily divided global landscape.

“We have huge challenges in front of us and one of those challenges in the domain of culture and perception is extreme intolerance, and personality cult and cult worship that won’t be cured by criminalizing things,” he noted.

The minister said, “Law will and shall take its course but when it comes to dealing with long term consequences, there is nothing better than culture. In culture, cinema holds special place, so we must promote good cinemas. “

He assured the Kazakh envoy of all-out support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments.

“Kazakhstan is not a far away land” as it was connected with Pakistan both geographically and culturally, he added.

“There is a great future for cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan,” he said, noting that the screening of the film “should be a learning experience and a point of departure to deepen our relationship to new heights.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Job Kazakhstan Jamal Shah Turkish Lira Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan participates in high-level UN FAO confere ..

Pakistan participates in high-level UN FAO conference to bring reforms in agri-f ..

7 seconds ago
 Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

9 seconds ago
 One day workshop for raising awareness on National ..

One day workshop for raising awareness on National Adaptation Plan held

10 seconds ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer discusses sug ..

13 seconds ago
 DC takes action against over-charging at parking l ..

DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot

11 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P

JUI-F candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P

11 minutes ago
China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, nor ..

China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, normal diplomatic arrangement: Wa ..

11 minutes ago
 Improving patient safety: Collaboration between he ..

Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed

11 minutes ago
 LESCO officer secures first position in JMC

LESCO officer secures first position in JMC

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar

16 minutes ago
 PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more vil ..

PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more villages

53 minutes ago
 Crystal Clear Innovation with the Haier C900 LED T ..

Crystal Clear Innovation with the Haier C900 LED TV Series

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan