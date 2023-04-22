UrduPoint.com

Nothing More Sacred Than Guarding Frontiers Of Beloved Country: COAS

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, spent the Eid day with troops deployed along Pak-Afghan Border at Bajaur and said that nothing was more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country.

The COAS offered Eid prayer with the officers and troops and appreciated their high morale, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

General Asim Munir remarked, "For defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from the loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country.

" He expressed that Army was committed towards defense of the frontiers and Armed Forces of Pakistan were always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

He paid rich tribute to the Shuhadas and emphasized that on this day of Eid we must not forget those who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.

He extended well wishes to the families of Shuhada on this special day.

The COAS appreciated the operational vigil of troops guarding the border.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

