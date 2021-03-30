Nothing to do with agreements inked with IPPs : NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nothing to do with the agreements inked by power division with the (IPPs) Independent Power Producers, including (mode of) payments and power division's eventual defaults in payments to IPPs, said a NAB spokesman.

Vehemently rejecting the impression of default with IPPs created by a private tv channel "Dunya News" in its last day's programme "Aaj Kamran Khan Key Saath" in which it was alleging that the power division had sought clean chit from NAB on last due date of payments to IPPs while NAB had preferred to remain silent regarding the payments to IPPs.

He said it is worth mentioning here that the bureau had already rejected the allegations of 'finding any wrong doings' in the agreements with IPPs, which was also published in media on Feb 18 and 19.The record of which is available with media including Dunya news.