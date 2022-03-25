Nothing to happen in NA session today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday thatnothing special would happen in the National Assembly session today.

In a tweet, referring to the final day's play in last Test match between Pakistan and Australia, he said everything would happen at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore where Babar Azam Eleven must go to win.