Notice About Railway School Referred To NA Body

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Notice about railway school referred to NA body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday referred a calling attention notice about not taking over administrative control of the Railway School near Kala Pul Karachi by the management of Pakistan Railways despite the termination of contract with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), to the relevant standing committee.

The notice was raised by Pakistan Peoples Party's Qadir Khan Mandokhail, who asked the chair to refer it to the committee concerned for further deliberations.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar said the Pakistan Railways signed an agreement with the non-governmental organization to run the school for seven years. This contract ended in January 2022 while its extension was granted in August 2022 for another three years.

